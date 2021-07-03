Hyperscale Data Centers in Finland Market is expected to be worth $17 billion by 2025 – Google, Equinix, Fujitsu, Microsoft, Telia, Tieto, Cinia

The market for Hyperscale Data Centers in Finland sector at $5 billion in 2018 is expected to be worth $17 billion by 2025. Growth is based on implementation of streaming mobile smart phone network connectivity, tablet use for mobile computing, Internet apps, cloud computing, IoT, and business process management systems (BPM) that support collaboration. 5G processes API components to support technology innovation and change. Hyperscale data center implementation is a key aspect of those aspects of web process making IT flexible and adaptable. Finland has the land and the renewable energy capability to make data centers efficient. The cold climate is a asset when cooling heat generated by the compute infrastructure.

Google PUE of 1.1 in Finland is unmatched anywhere else in the world. Climatic environment is an asset in Finland as data centers need cooling. Scale is everything in the era of Clos architecture of the data center and optical transceivers for inside the data center. Data moves at the speed of light around the network inside the data center so scale is important. Outside the mega data center, the charter is to leverage international cable infrastructure. Plans are attracting investment in data communications access in Finland that provides worldwide reach with millisecond data transmission anywhere.

According to Susan Eustis, principal author of the study, “The communication of data accurately is a demanding task. The data centers in Finland are poised to be world-class, supporting interconnectivity to the US, Europe, and Asia.”

Table of Contents:

FINISH DATA CENTER MARKET DESCRIPTION AND DRIVING FORCES 22 FINISH HYPER DATA CENTER MARKET SHARES AND FORECASTS 32 HYPERSCALE DATA CENTERS IN FINLAND: DESCRIPTIONS 45

4 FINISH DATA CENTER TECHNOLOGY 101

5 FINISH HYPER DATA CENTER COMPANY PROFILES 121

5.1 Cinia 121

5.1.1 Cinia Colocation Service 122

5.1.2 Cinia International Connectivity 124

5.1.3 Cinia Service Quality Measurement and IT Monitoring 125

5.2 Data Center Finland Oy 125

5.3 Digitice 125

5.4 Google 126

5.5 Ficolo 127

5.6 Equinix 128

5.6.1 Equinix Finland Data Centres 129

5.6.2 Equinix Cloud Ecosystem 131

5.6.3 Equinix Interconnection in Helsinki 135

5.6.4 Equinix Data Center as a Revenue Center 136

5.6.5 Equinix Certifications & Standards 137

5.6.6 Equinix Customers in Finland 139

5.7 Fujitsu 139

5.8 Microsoft 140

5.8.1 Microsoft / Nokia 141

5.8.2 Google Cloud Data in Hamina, Finland Provides Better Data Security than Data in Singapore, Managed by Amazon Web Services 142

5.9 Neoxen Systems 142

5.10 North Shore DC’s 150

5.10.1 The Arctic Connect Cableway 151

5.10.2 North Shore DC Engineering Services for International Operators 151

5.11 Silent Partner Group of Companies 152

5.12 Telia 154

5.12.1 TeliaSonera Builds Finland’s Largest Shared Data Center 155

5.13 Tieto 156

