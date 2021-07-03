India Pollution Mask Market: Industry Analysis,Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2023

The main drivers of the anti-pollution mask market comprise degradation in the quality of air, growing industrialization, rapid increase in the number of vehicles, and urbanization. As per the report by Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, more than 5.5 million people prematurely die every year due to air pollution in household and outdoor.

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the India anti-pollution mask market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2023, reaching US$ 4.91 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North region was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the anti-pollution mask market in 2017.

Most of the deaths are occurring in the growing economies of China and India. Hence, there is increasing demand for anti-pollution masks in India and China owing to mounting fear of air pollution among city residents. Currently, anti-pollution masks are available in various standard ratings which include N95, N99, N100, P95, and P100. The key difference among P-rated and N-rated air masks is their capability to filter out pollutants which are oil based.

N stands for non-resistant to oil and P stands for strongly resistant to oil or oil proof. These ratings are used to help the consumers recognise how much pollutant each of them can filter. These standards are being recommended by NIOSH which is an association with the U.S Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC). N95 mask generally filters 95% of PM2.5 from air. N99 air masks can filter up to 99% of the particulate and do not perform well against oil-based pollutants. N100 mask filters 99.97% of PM2.5 from air. The increasing health awareness among people of various ages is likely to boost the overall anti-pollution mask market in India.

Anti- Pollution Mask Market: Scope of the Report

The India Anti-Pollution Mask market is segmented on the basis of Type, End-user, Point of sale, and Size. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Disposable and Reusable. Disposable was the largest segment in the India anti-pollution mask market in 2017, and is estimated to witness the highest growth during 2018-2023. On the End-user basis, the market is segmented into Individual and Commercial. Individual accounted for the largest segment in the India anti-pollution mask market in 2017. On the basis point of sale, the market is segmented into Retail and Direct. On the basis of Size, the market is segmented into Small, Medium and Large.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into four parts namely North, South, West, and East. North region was the largest region in the India anti-Pollution Mask market in 2017 with a revenue share of 62.43% and it is estimated to reach over 63% during 2018-2023.

Anti-Pollution Mask Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies, such as 3M India Limited, Honeywell, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, and Vogmask are the key players in manufacturing anti-pollution mask. In terms of product offerings, 3M India Limited and Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd are the major players in the market, providing various masks in the anti-pollution mask category.

Market Segmentation: India Anti-Pollution Mask Market

By Type

Disposable

Reusable

By End-User

Individual

Commercial

By Point of Sale

Retail

Direct

By Size

Small

Medium

Large

In addition, the report provides analysis of the anti-pollution mask market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North

South

West

East

