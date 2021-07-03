Interventional Neuroradiology Market Opportunity, Industry Summary, Constraints, Competitive Status and Trend Estimate By 2027

The market for Interventional Neuroradiology is expected to grow significantly due to factor as increasing inclination of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers towards outsourcing, increasing patent cliffs and rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing production of drugs & medical devices. However, the challenge such as lack of skilled professionals for CMO likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy At:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003497/

According to a new market research study titled ‘Interventional Neuroradiology Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Disease and End User. The global interventional neuroradiology market is expected to reach US$ 3,254.55 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,969.39 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global interventional neuroradiology market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The players operating in interventional neuroradiology market are:- Balt Extrusion, Merit Medical Systems, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Penumbra, Inc., Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Boston Scientific Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, and MicroPort Scientific Corporation among others

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global interventional neuroradiology industry. Few of the recent product launch and acquisitions are listed below;

2018: Balt USA, subsidiary of Balt Extrusion, received 510 (k) approval for the Optima Coil System in the US. The approval of the Optima Coil System makes it the first Balt USA product to be developed and approved for use in the US.

2018: MicroVention, Inc., received the FDA Premarket Approval (PMA) for the WEB Aneurysm Embolization System for the treatment of intracranial wide neck bifurcation aneurysms. The WEB System is a unique, single-device treatment solution for wide neck bifurcation aneurysms, which may account for up to 35% of all aneurysms.

2016: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. received 510(k) clearance for the SwiftNINJA Steerable Microcatheter. The clearance aims to offer peripheral and coronary applications. With the exception of Japan, Merit has global distribution rights for the SwiftNINJA.

INTERVENTIONAL NEURORADIOLOGY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Neurovascular Embolization and Coiling Assist Devices

Embolic Coils

Flow Diversion Devices

Liquid Embolic Agents

Accessories

Microcatheters

Microguidewires

By Disease

Cerebral Aneurysms

Intra-Cranial Tumors

Acute Strokes

Other Diseases

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America (SAM)

Buy Complete Report At :https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003497/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com