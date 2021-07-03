IoT in Elevators Market Size, Share, Technology Advancements and Future Demands 2019 to 2027 | Premium Market Insights

Premium Market Insight’s IoT in Elevators market research offers comprehensive forecast coverage and market insights, alongside expert analysis of the latest developments and opportunities in this major industry.

Elevator companies have identified that elevator maintenance is one expense that costs huge amounts to the companies. Emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) in applications such as HVAC and lighting control towards a more granular approach paved the way for IoT to be integrated with elevators and drive efficiencies. The capabilities of IoT technology allows devices for managing large streams of performance data and thereby replicate predicative maintenance capabilities in the elevators. The IoT enabled elevators use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for their efficient and effective operations.

Growing needs for modernization of elevator solutions coupled with emergence of modern technologies such as AI and IoT are anticipated to boost the demands for the IoT in elevators market globally. Higher initial investments required in the elevator modernization and IoT integrations coupled with concerns on elevator downtimes are some of the major restraining factors for the IoT in elevators market. Encouraging constructions in developing economies and urban areas of the world is further anticipated to provide good opportunities to the players operating in the IoT in elevators market.

The report delivers all the market facts along with the market trends, correlating between the market forecast and market dynamics. In this report, the user can also get an in-depth analysis of the IoT in Elevators market on the basis of its type, application, solution, industry, organization size, deployment, and global regions. The report even covers the market dynamics including opportunities, trends, drivers, and restraint factors that are highly influencing the key market segments and its growth pattern.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IoT in Elevators market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1.Hitachi LHuawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

2.Kone Corporation

3.Liftinzicht

4.Mitshubishi Electric Corporation

5.OTIS Elevator Company

6.Schindler Group

7.Telefonica S.A.

8.Thyssenkrupp AG

9.Toshiba Elevators and Building Systems Corporation

Note: As per client requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of paid customization.

The global IoT in elevators market is segmented on the basis of component, application and end-user. On the basis of component, the IoT in elevators market is segmented into software, hardware and services. The IoT in elevators market on the basis of the application is classified into preventive maintenance, remote monitoring, fault diagnosis and prediction, advanced reporting and connectivity management. Based on end-user, the IoT in elevators market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IoT in elevators market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The IoT in elevators market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the IoT in elevators market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the IoT in elevators market in these regions.

Key Insights that the report covers:

Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

Market share and position of the top players

PEST Analysis of the five major regions

Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

Recent developments and new product launches

Major challenges faced by the market players

