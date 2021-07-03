Key Insights of Tank Insulation Market 2019 Growing at Strapping CAGR to Reach Highest Revenue by 2026 | Key Players – Saint-Gobain, Cabot Corp., Kingspan Group, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, BASF, Covestro AG, Owens Corning,

Global Tank Insulation Market is valued approximately USD 5.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Tank insulation is a material or combination of materials that add a protective covering to tanks and reduces the heat gain or heat loss from surfaces operating at temperatures. Tanks are used in almost all the industries according to their variable size, shape and media temperature. There are various tanks that are used to store and transport liquid gases with low static evaporation, which increase the demand for tank insulation market growth globally. Rising demand for high-quality tanks in various sectors such as food & beverage, water treatment, and power generation is also boosting the growth of the tank insulation market. However, rising environmental awareness is another factor that increases the growth of the market over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Tank Insulation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of high-quality Tanks. Factors such as arising disposable income, rising demand for LNG, increasing investment in the energy sector, urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructural development would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tank Insulation market across Asia-Pacific region.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Rockwool International A/S

Armacell International S.A.

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain

Cabot Corporation

Kingspan Group PLC

Johns Manville

Knauf Insulation

BASF SE

Covestro AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Pu & Pir

Rockwool

Elastomeric Foam

Fiberglass

EPS

Cellular Glass

Others

By Type:

Storage Tank Insulation

Transportation Tank Insulation

By Temperature:

Cold Insulation

Hot Insulation

By End-Use Industry:

Oil & Gas, Chemical

Food & Beverage

Energy & Power

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Tank Insulation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

