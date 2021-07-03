Key Insights of Tank Insulation Market 2019 Growing at Strapping CAGR to Reach Highest Revenue by 2026 | Key Players – Saint-Gobain, Cabot Corp., Kingspan Group, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, BASF, Covestro AG, Owens Corning,
Global Tank Insulation Market is valued approximately USD 5.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Tank insulation is a material or combination of materials that add a protective covering to tanks and reduces the heat gain or heat loss from surfaces operating at temperatures. Tanks are used in almost all the industries according to their variable size, shape and media temperature. There are various tanks that are used to store and transport liquid gases with low static evaporation, which increase the demand for tank insulation market growth globally. Rising demand for high-quality tanks in various sectors such as food & beverage, water treatment, and power generation is also boosting the growth of the tank insulation market. However, rising environmental awareness is another factor that increases the growth of the market over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Tank Insulation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of high-quality Tanks. Factors such as arising disposable income, rising demand for LNG, increasing investment in the energy sector, urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructural development would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tank Insulation market across Asia-Pacific region.
Get PDF sample copy:
https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00018384
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Rockwool International A/S
Armacell International S.A.
Owens Corning
Saint-Gobain
Cabot Corporation
Kingspan Group PLC
Johns Manville
Knauf Insulation
BASF SE
Covestro AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Pu & Pir
Rockwool
Elastomeric Foam
Fiberglass
EPS
Cellular Glass
Others
By Type:
Storage Tank Insulation
Transportation Tank Insulation
By Temperature:
Cold Insulation
Hot Insulation
By End-Use Industry:
Oil & Gas, Chemical
Food & Beverage
Energy & Power
Other
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
To Purchase This report details at:
https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00018384
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Tank Insulation Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
About Premium Market Insights:
Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.
The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.
Contact Us:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Organization: Premium Market Insights
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-646-491-9876