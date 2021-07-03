Legal AI Software Market Size, Share, Technology Advancements and Future Demands 2019 to 2027 | Premium Market Insights

Premium Market Insight’s Legal AI Software market research offers comprehensive forecast coverage and market insights, alongside expert analysis of the latest developments and opportunities in this major industry.

The artificial intelligence helps the legal representative to manage all the related legal function smoothly and efficiently. AI has the capability of analyzing and summarizing data to help it make a future prediction about the legal proceeding far better than the human mind. The legal AI software can make decision-based on proper analysis of data. Artificial Intelligence is a significant factor in shifting the way legal proceedings are done.

Increase in the adoption rate of AI to enhance the customer and client by making a proper decision by the Legal AI software market. The growing number of process of taking legal conclusion across the World in the legal industry, demand for automation in legal AI software market by the right company to reduce their time in completing a legal case drive growth for legal AI software market. Lack of awareness among the law firm is the factor hampering the growth for legal AI software market. Growing demand for data-driven decision in Legal AI market drives the growth for legal AL software market.

The report delivers all the market facts along with the market trends, correlating between the market forecast and market dynamics. In this report, the user can also get an in-depth analysis of the Legal AI Software market on the basis of its type, application, solution, industry, organization size, deployment, and global regions. The report even covers the market dynamics including opportunities, trends, drivers, and restraint factors that are highly influencing the key market segments and its growth pattern.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Legal AI Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. IBM Corporation

2. Casetext Inc.

3. Everlaw

4. Klarity

5. LegalSifter Inc.

6. Lexisnexis

7. Luminance Technologies Ltd.

8. Nalanda Technology

9. Neota Logic

10. OMNISofware

The global Legal AI software market is segmented on the basis of Component, Technology, Deployment Mode and End User. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solutions and Services. On the basis of the Technology the market is segmented into Machine Learning and Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing. On the basis of the Deployment Mode the market is segmented Cloud and On-Premises. On the basis of the End User the market is segmented into Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Legal AI software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Service Analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Legal AI software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Legal AI software market in these regions.

Key Insights that the report covers:

Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

Market share and position of the top players

PEST Analysis of the five major regions

Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

Recent developments and new product launches

Major challenges faced by the market players

