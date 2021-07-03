Live Streaming Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027 | Premium Market Insights

Premium Market Insight’s Live Streaming Services market research offers comprehensive forecast coverage and market insights, alongside expert analysis of the latest developments and opportunities in this major industry.

Social media has influenced and transformed many businesses across the globe. Personalized viewing and customized content viewing as per the liking of the viewer has been the priority of content providers in the recent times. Further, various technological advancements such as fire TV, smart TV and others have been witnessed in the live streaming services market. Also, the development of 5G infrastructure coupled with increasing adoptions of a cloud-based platform for real-time content for viewers is anticipated to further propel the live streaming services market.

Increased availability and the allied supply of real-time content to the viewers is anticipated to be one of the primary driving factors for the live streaming services market in the coming years. Besides, growing channels of content are further enabling growth in the live streaming services market. Significant costs associated with content creation coupled with limited internet connectivity limits the audiences and poses a challenge to the growth of the live streaming services market. Further, increasing network bandwidth optimization initiatives by governments of various countries are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the live streaming services market.

The report delivers all the market facts along with the market trends, correlating between the market forecast and market dynamics. In this report, the user can also get an in-depth analysis of the Live Streaming Services market on the basis of its type, application, solution, industry, organization size, deployment, and global regions. The report even covers the market dynamics including opportunities, trends, drivers, and restraint factors that are highly influencing the key market segments and its growth pattern.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Live Streaming Services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Amazon Inc.

2. DACAST

3. Dreamcast.in

4. Hulu, LLC (The Walt Disney Company)

5. Home Box Office, Inc.

6. Netflix, Inc.

7. Philo

8. Sling TV

9. Tencent Cloud

10. Telestream, LLC

Note: As per client requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of paid customization.

The global live streaming services market is segmented on the basis of devices and platform. Based on devices, the market is segmented into smartphones and tablets, laptops and desktops, smart TV, gaming consoles and others. On the basis of platform, the live streaming services market is segmented into Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global live streaming services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The live streaming services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the live streaming services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the live streaming services in these regions.

Key Insights that the report covers:

Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

Market share and position of the top players

PEST Analysis of the five major regions

Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

Recent developments and new product launches

Major challenges faced by the market players

