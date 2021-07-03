Logistics Advisory Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2024 | Ports & Logistics Advisory (PLA), BAE Systems, JUSDA Europe, Logistics Executive Group, Bain & Company, Global Customs Compliance Ltd, McKinsey & Company
Global Logistics Advisory Market Growth 2019-2024
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Logistics Advisory market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Ports & Logistics Advisory (PLA), BAE Systems, JUSDA Europe, Logistics Executive Group, Bain & Company, Global Customs Compliance Ltd, McKinsey & Company, Cushman & Wakefield, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rhenus Logistics, Boeing, Deloitte, Raytheon, Boston Consulting Group, Lockheed Martin
This study considers the Logistics Advisory value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Installation
Training
Customization
Application Integration
Support & Maintenance
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Air Logistics
Ocean Logistics
Truck Logistics
Parcel Freight Logistics
Vendor Selection & Contract Negotiation
Procurement Contract Negotiation
Global Tax Compliance
Currency Risk Management & Inventory Optimization
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Logistics Advisory market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Logistics Advisory market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Logistics Advisory players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Logistics Advisory with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Logistics Advisory submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
