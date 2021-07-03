Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market 2019-2025: Opportunities in Upcoming Years:General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation

The market for Magnetic Resonance Imaging is expected to grow significantly due to factor as increasing inclination of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers towards outsourcing, increasing patent cliffs and rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing production of drugs & medical devices. However, the challenge such as lack of skilled professionals for CMO likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy At:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001108/

According to a new market research study titled ‘Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Field Strength, Architecture, Application, and End User, The global magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,913.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global magnetic resonance imaging market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Major key players:- General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA, FONAR, Hitachi, Ltd., Aspect Imaging, Neusoft Corporation and Time Medical Holding

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a scan which utilizes strong magnetic fields and radio waves for producing detailed images of the inside of the body. The MRI scanner is a large tube that contains powerful magnets, the patient lies inside the tube during the scan. An MRI scan can be used to examine almost any part of the body, which include brain and spinal cord, bones and joints, breasts, heart and blood vessels, and others. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the magnetic resonance imaging market. These stakeholders include hospitals, diagnostic centers, research institutes, academic institutes, medical device suppliers, market research and consulting firms.

The report segments the global magnetic resonance imaging market as follows:

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By Field Strength

Low-Field MRI System

High-Field MRI Systems

Ultra-High Field MRI Systems

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By Architecture

Closed MRI Systems

Open MRI Systems

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By Application

Neurology

Musculoskeletal

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Others Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South & Central America (SCAM)

Buy Complete Report At :https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001108/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com