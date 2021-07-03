Medical Beds Market Competition Status, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors|Stryker, Famed ,Zywiec Sp. z o.o., Medline Industries, Inc., Malvestio Spa

The market for Medical Beds is expected to grow significantly due to factor as increasing inclination of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers towards outsourcing, increasing patent cliffs and rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing production of drugs & medical devices. However, the challenge such as lack of skilled professionals for CMO likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key factors driving the medical beds market are rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals and technological advancements in medical devices. However, factors such as, high cost associated with specialty beds such as bariatric, and critical care beds may restrict the market growth in near future.

According to a new market research study titled “Medical Beds Market– Global Analysis and Forecasts by Usage, Type, Application, End User and Geography”, the global medical beds market is expected to reach US$ 5,710.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,431.2 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical beds market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

prominent players operating in market:-Stryker, Famed ?ywiec Sp. z o.o., Medline Industries, Inc., Malvestio Spa, Invacare Corporation, Merivaara Corp., Paramount Bed Co., Ltd., Amico Group, Linet, and Gendron Inc.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global medical beds industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:

August 2018: Stryker, partnered with Ascom to integrate Ascom Unite software with Stryker's iBed Wireless Smartbed system. It will enable to deliver Stryker iBed wireless notification to clinicians or doctors about patient safety risk condition such as patiet fall.

Stryker, partnered with Ascom to integrate Ascom Unite software with Stryker’s iBed Wireless Smartbed system. It will enable to deliver Stryker iBed wireless notification to clinicians or doctors about patient safety risk condition such as patiet fall. June 2018: Medline acquired Dufort et Lavigne Ltée, a Montreal-based medical supplies distributor. To extend its presence in North America and Canada.

Medline acquired Dufort et Lavigne Ltée, a Montreal-based medical supplies distributor. To extend its presence in North America and Canada. September 2017: Paramount Beds have opened new factory in Querétaro, México. They have planned to manufacture medical beds and other accessories at the new facility.

MEDICAL BEDS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Usage Acute Care Long-Term Care Psychiatric & Bariatric Care Other Usage

By Type Manual Beds Semi-Electric Beds Electric Beds

By Application Intensive Care Non-Intensive Care

By End User Hospitals Elderly Care Facilities Nursing Home Home Care Settings



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



