Medical Laser Fibers Market Size, Market Share and Value, Growth Prospects, Forecast till 2027

The Medical Laser Fibers market is expected to grow significantly due to factor as increasing inclination of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers towards outsourcing, increasing patent cliffs and rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing production of drugs & medical devices. However, the challenge such as lack of skilled professionals for CMO likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The key factors such as increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in medical lasers are likely to boost the market growth, whereas, continued adoption of fiber lasers over conventional lasers is likely to be a prevalent trend in the future years. The Asia Pacific region market is the fastest-growing market among all regions and is expected to grow with CAGR of 12.3%. This market is expected to reach US$ 304.99 in 2027 from US$ 109.35 Mn in 2018. Major driving factors such as increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in medical lasers are expected to drive the market growth.

Company Profiles

Clarion Medical Technologies

Lumenis

biolitec AG

BD

Boston Scientific Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Cook

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Richard Wolf GmbH

IPG Photonics Corporation

MEDICAL LASER FIBERS MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Medical Laser Fibers Market – By Type

Reusable Laser Fibers

Disposable Laaser Fibers

Global Medical Laser Fibers Market – By Application

Cardiovascular Reusable Cardiovascular Laser Fibers Disposable Cardiovascular Laser Fibers

Neurology Reusable Neurology Laser Fibers Disposable Neurology Laser Fibers

Respiratory Reusable Respiratory Laser Fibers Disposable Respiratory Laser Fibers

Urology Reusable Urology Laser Fibers Disposable Urology Laser Fibers

Ophthalmology Reusable Ophthalmology Laser Fibers Disposable Ophthalmology Laser Fibers

Other Applications Reusable Other Applications Laser Fibers Disposable Other Applications Laser Fibers



Global Medical Laser Fibers Market – By Application

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



Strategic Insights

Product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions were observed as the most adopted strategy in global medical laser fibers market industry. For instance, in May 2015, Olympus unveiled five of its products in the urology division, including the 200 Series Laser Fiber. Other products included, GLIDEWIRE Hydrophilic Coated Urologic Guidewire, ShockPulse- SE, UltraTrack Hybrid Guidewire, and UroPass Access Sheath full portfolio. The enhanced product line up is expected to enhance healthcare reforms such as increased quality of care, decreased costs, and enhanced patient satisfaction.

