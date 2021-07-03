Microprinting – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Source Technologies, Domino Printing Sciences PLC, Hewlett-Packard Company

According to Publisher, the Global Microprinting Market is accounted for $426.35 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $795.18 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include development and introduction of innovative products and standards and regulations in the banking sector. However, increasing digitization is restricting market growth.

Microprinting is an anti-counterfeit technique of printing very small text which is not legible for the naked eye unless overblown many folds on a note or item. It is being used in packaging, ID cards, bank checks and other items of value for security purpose. The computer scanner and photocopier machinery cannot view the micro print and thus display it in the form of line or dots.

Request SAMPLE Copy of this Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019310

Based on the end user, the banking & finance has a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand from banking and financial sectors for anti-counterfeit tools and printers for fake prevention. It uses microprinting for various banking documents, including check slips, currency/banknotes, financial or payment cards, ID cards.

Some of the key players in global microprinting market are Source Technologies, Domino Printing Sciences PLC, Hewlett-Packard Company, Saueressig GmbH Co KG, Xerox Corporation, Videojet Technologies, Inc., Brady Inc., Huber Group, Saueressig GmbH Co KG Team NiSCA, Diagramm Halbach GmbH & Co. KG, Micro Format Inc., William Frick & Company, Gallas Label & Decal, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Printegra, Matica Technologies AG and Ricoh Company Ltd.

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019310

Print Types Covered:

– Double-Sided

– Single-Sided

Types Covered:

– Infrared Ink Marking

– UV Invisible Marking

– Micro-Embossing

– Magnetic Ink

– Special Inks

– Other Types

Patterns Covered:

– Color

– Monochrome

Substrate Types Covered:

– Paper

– Metal

– Plastic

Applications Covered:

– ID Cards

– Labels

– Currency

– Stamps

– Bank Cheques

– Corporate

– Defence

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Healthcare

– Education

– Government

– Banking & Finance

– Consumer Electronics

– Packaging

– Other End Users

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.