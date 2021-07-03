Milk Powder Market Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027

Powdered or dried milk is a dairy product produced by dehydrating liquid milk through several drying processes until it converts into a powder. One of the major advantages of drying milk is to preserve it. Milk Powder has a longer shelf life as compared to liquid milk and does not need to be refrigerated. Milk powder is a suitable solution for those who lack immediate access to adequate refrigeration methods and dairy products. It has various applications in confectionaries, bakeries, infant formulas, nutritional foods, etc. Milk powder is obtained mainly by spray-drying and roller-drying methods. Manufacturing milk powder involves the gentle removal of water at the lowest cost under strict hygiene conditions and also retaining all the desirable natural properties of the milk such as color, Flavour, solubility, and nutritional value.

The milk powder market is growing significantly owing to factors such as growing food industry, bakery & confectionery foods, changing eating habits and busy lifestyle in developed countries. Moreover, upsurge growth in the retail network in emerging economies further boosts the growth of the milk powder market globally. The recent trend followed in the market includes a rising demand for organic products. Consumers in developed and developing countries are willing to pay more for organic products. This can be a growth opportunity for the market players to attract consumer in the near future. However, the presence of additives in milk powder affect the health of the people. Thus, factors such as the risk of adulteration and special diet trend are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market.

Key Players: ALPEN FOOD GROUP B.V., Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America, Fonterra Co-operative Group, LACTALIS Ingredients, Nestle S.A., Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Saputo Inc., Schreiber Foods, The Kraft Heinz Company

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global milk powder market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The milk powder market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Milk Powder Market Landscape Milk Powder Market – Key Market Dynamics Milk Powder Market – Global Market Analysis Milk Powder Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Milk Powder Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Milk Powder Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Milk Powder Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Milk Powder Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

