Molded Fiber Packaging Market Growth to Boost by Shift in Trend towards Sustainability with a Substantial CAGR by 2027

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market: Industry Insights & Opportunity Assessment 2019–2027” delivers detailed overview of the global molded fiber packaging market in terms of market segmentation by type, by end use and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Being the follower of the sustainability trend, the packaging developers are expanding the possibilities available with molded fiber packaging applications. More of the retailers, manufacturers and consumers in market are adopting sustainable molded fiber packaging as its proficiencies range from shipping wine bottles and retail packaging for cosmetics to protective packs for jarred candles, cushions for computers and inserts for mobile phones. Companies are spending more on research and development to come up with a standardized design to meet the growing demand for eco-packaging with high quality features which is estimated to boost the growth of the global molded fiber packaging market.

The global molded fiber packaging market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 7.6% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by type and end use. Food & beverage segment is anticipated to have major share by end use on account of introduction of innovative packaging materials to avoid the contamination of food products and the amplified demand for packaged food, owing to factors such as ease of use and deployment of environmental-friendly products. Based on type, the molded packaging market is segmented into thick wall, transfer, thermoformed and processed. On the basis of end use, the molded packaging market is segmented into food & beverages, electronic, personal care and others.

Provides Protection

The molded fiber packaging market not just only protects but also prevents the products from breakage during the transit across the supply chain. The protection and prevention of products with the help of molded fiber packaging is expected to boost the growth of the molded fiber packaging market.

North America is expected to grow significantly on the back of escalating consumption of packaged foods and ready meals. Additionally, a rise in the demand for paper packaging is further expected to increase with the growing awareness regarding biodegradable packaging solutions and the pressure from government authorities. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high pace during the forecast period owing to changing spending priorities of the consumer attributing to rapid urbanization and increased annual disposable income. Europe is expected to grow significantly attributing to the growing demand for packaged foods.

Maintenance of molded fiber equipment is expensive and requires high capital which is expected to inhibit the growth of the molded fiber packaging market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global molded fiber packaging market which includes company profiling of Huhtamaki, UFP Technologies, Inc., Moulded Fibre Product Ltd., Henry Moulded Products Inc., Brodrene Hartmann A/S, Cullen Packaging Ltd., EnviroPAK Corporation, Heracles Packaging Company SA, Keiding, Inc. and Hurley Packaging of Texas.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global molded fiber packaging market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

