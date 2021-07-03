Most Recent Report on Field Device Management Market 2019 and Complete Competitive Study and Profiles of Major Market Players, Such as – ABB, Emerson Electric, FANUC, Honeywell, Metso, OMRON, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric

Field device management or FDM is a versatile, accessible, and predictable plant instrumentation solution which simplifies the maintenance of the smart instrument. It conforms to industry standards and uses remote communication infrastructure to communicate to the configured devices. The introduction of industry 4.0 has resulted in the growing importance for field device management. The need for the effective operation of production equipment and reduction of frequent field trips is increasingly driving the industries to employ such systems and improve overall asset effectiveness.

The field device management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growing trend of industrial automation and smart factory practices with the revolution industry 4.0. Furthermore, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on reducing operational and maintenance cost, which is propelling the growth of the field device management market. However, a lack of skilled workforce may obstruct the market growth. Nonetheless, cloud computing technologies offer lucrative opportunities for the field device management market during the forecast period.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012731324/sample

Key players profiled in the report include ABB Group, Emerson Electric Co., FANUC, Honeywell International Inc., Metso Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The “Global Field Device Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of field device management market with detailed market segmentation by components, communication protocol, deployment mode, industry type, and geography. The global field device management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading field device management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global field device management market is segmented on the basis of components, communication protocol, deployment mode, and industry type. By components, the market is segmented as hardware and software. Based on communication protocol, the market is segmented as foundation fieldbus & hart, profibus, profinet, ethernet, modbus, and others. On the basis of the deployment mode, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. The market on the basis of the industry type is segmented as oil & gas, energy & power, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, manufacturing.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012731324/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. FIELD DEVICE MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. FIELD DEVICE MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. FIELD DEVICE MANAGEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. FIELD DEVICE MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENTS

8. FIELD DEVICE MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMMUNICATION PROTOCOL

9. FIELD DEVICE MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT MODE

10. FIELD DEVICE MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY TYPE

11. FIELD DEVICE MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. FIELD DEVICE MANAGEMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. ABB GROUP

13.2. EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

13.3. FANUC

13.4. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

13.5. METSO CORPORATION

13.6. OMRON CORPORATION

13.7. ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.

13.8. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

13.9. SIEMENS AG

13.10. YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

14. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012731324/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.