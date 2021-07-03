New Industrial Revolution Market Shares Strategies and Forecasts Worldwide 2019 to 2025 – IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, ABB, Amazon, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, Intel, JP Morgan Chase

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve explosive growth generating several new trillion-dollar markets as the digital economy takes hold. Across the industrial spectrum smart devices and robots prove their value by managing digital information in real time across enterprise boundaries, encouraging collaborative business efforts. Lowering the costs of manufacturing and logistics management is a key benefit.

This study provides the bare outlines of 25 new trillion-dollar market segments, describing how the New Industrial Revolution will unfold. Each section provides a brief market description of market opportunity, market change, market forecasts, and market shares in many of the leading market segments impacted by the New Industrial Revolution. Rapid change in how business is conducted and how people are cared for is an exciting new development in business and industry.

Trillion-dollar markets are expected to develop as a result of AI and collaborative robot development. The companies that have stakes in the current tech industry sector will benefit greatly if they can keep up, if they can fund innovation at the pace needed to stay competitive and if they have mega data center IT that supports building innovative projects with a couple people in a few hours instead of a large team over several months.

An example is the smart manufacturing, industry 4.0, changes brought in part by robots and logistics automation. Manufacturing robots are being improved to make possible implementation of a series of automated operations that replace single step operations. The ability to provide operation of robotic sequential operations with multiple steps to the sequence of automated process for manufacturing creates far more sophisticated automated workflow.

The new industrial revolution brings unparalleled levels of automation and efficiency to every aspect of life. Every man, woman, and child will have a smart phone soon. Even babies like them. They represent a must have device, on hand all the time, even close at hand while we sleep.

The world is at the dawn of next generation of mobile networks, to be based on broadband. Networks bring broadband 5G that Is transformational. 5G is an innovation platform that enhances mobile connectivity of information. It enhances existing services by implementing automation of simple process. It opens capabilities for mechanical actuators that are managed automatically by sensors and information from Micro-Electro Mechanical sensors (MEMs).

Moving past a nefarious history, the blockchain market moves into rapid growth mode as the digital economy takes hold. As the banks and finance industry move into the modern age of real time transaction processing, blockchain is a core enabling technology. This market segment previously has been held back in part by the outdated aspects of the mainframe computing technology. Blockchain is spurred by more modern ways to manage global transactions across national borders from IBM, Microsoft, and Accenture.

Demand for robotic technology is growing among the largest users of IBM cloud capacity. IBM 60 cloud data centers see blockchain growing to be one of the top applications in use. IBM blockchain digital ledger market is growing rapidly, a much-needed event for big blue. IBM has been one of the key companies behind the Hyperledger consortium, a nonprofit open-source project that aims to create efficient standards for commercial use of blockchain technology.

Microsoft enterprise customers are making the transition to cloud services and blockchain on Azure. Modernizing transactions to digital economic collaboration support is key to success in modern business environments. Blockchain Cloud Service, helps customers extend existing applications like enterprise-resource management systems. Microsoft expanded its partnership with consortium R3 to make it easier for financial institutions to deploy blockchains in its Azure cloud.

According to Susan Eustis, leader of the team that prepared the study, “The rise of many new trillion-dollar markets is unique in the history of capital experience. Economic activity in the world economies is set to experience tremendous growth, leveraging artificial intelligence technology sectors breaking the old slower growth trends and growing rapidly.”

New sectors grow at penetration rates, then slow to an average of 35% growth per year in very large segments, this is market growth at a pace that is unique. That trends of slow growth shifts with the new industrial revolution as many new sectors open opportunities within existing sectors that grow as fast as 100% per year. The world economy is forecast to accelerate in 2020 and beyond, with global growth projected. The new industrial revolution is far different from the earlier industrial growth trajectories. Sectors impacted by the new industrial revolution grow rapidly and they grow big.

Table of Contents:

NEW INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION MARKET DESCRIPTION AND MARKET DYNAMICS 26 NEW INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION MARKET SHARES AND FORECASTS 35

3 NEW INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION BROADBAND DESCRIPTION 308

4 NEW INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION: TRILLION DOLLAR MARKETS BRING TIME FOR FAIRNESS AND INTEGRITY 316

5 NEW INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION SELECTED COMPANY PROFILES 320

5.1 ABB: Continuing Growth 320

5.2 Amazon 321

5.2.1 Amazon Business 321

5.2.2 Amazon Competition 322

5.2.3 Amazon Description 323

5.2.4 Amazon Revenue 327

5.3 b+m Surface Systems GmbH Painting Robots 329

5.4 Facebook Cybercurrency 330

5.4.1 Facebook Technology 330

5.4.2 Facebook Sales and Operations 331

5.4.3 Facebook Management Discussion 331

5.4.4 Facebook 332

5.4.5 Facebook App Draining Smart Phone Batteries 333

5.4.6 Facebook Messaging Provides Access to User Behavioral Data 334

5.4.7 Facebook Creating Better Ads 335

5.4.8 Facebook Next Generation Services 335

5.4.9 Facebook Platform 336

5.4.10 Facebook Free Basics 336

5.4.11 Facebook AI 336

5.5 Goldman Sachs Blockchain 337

5.6 Google 339

5.6.1 Google 339

5.6.2 Google Search Technology 340

5.6.3 Google Recognizes World Is Increasingly Mobile 340

5.6.4 Google Nest 341

5.7 IBM 341

5.7.1 IBM Blockchain 342

5.7.2 IBM Batavia 343

5.8 Intel 343

5.8.1 Intel Security Issues 344

5.9 JP Morgan Chase Blockchain 345

5.10 Lincoln Electronics 346

5.10.1 Lincoln Electric / Wolf Robotics 346

5.11 Mellanox Technologies 351

5.11.1 Mellanox Interconnect Solutions Increase Data Center Efficiency 355

5.11.2 Mellanox High Performance Solutions 355

5.11.3 HPE Chooses Mellanox Spectrum

