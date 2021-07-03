News Live: Soap Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2018-2023

The soap manufacturing industry is one of the oldest industries operating in the FMCG sector in India, and accounts for more than 50% of the consumer goods sector. The soap and detergent industry covers laundry and toilet soaps, and synthetic detergents in the form of liquid, powder, and bar. Bar soaps can be classified into three sections—premium, popular, and economic.

Around 50% of soaps produced are sold in rural markets. Increasing awareness of hygienic standards in rural areas is providing growth opportunities to several players. Manufacturers are introducing soaps in different sizes and ranges, targeting consumers from low-income groups. Currently, there are around 5 Mn retail outlets in India which sell soaps, out of which 3.75 Mn operate in rural areas.

Herbal soap is the fastest growing category in the soap market in India. Margo and Medimix dominate the herbal and medicinal soap segment. Government initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission, which promotes health and hygiene, has led to the growth of the soap manufacturing industry. During FY 2017, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, and the United States of America (U.S.A.) were the top three export destinations of soaps.

Market segment insights:

The soap market in India is segmented based on brands, (Lux, Dove, Pears, Santoor, etc.), category (beauty soaps, health soaps, and others), and players operating in the market (Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Wipro, and others). During FY 2017, the beauty soaps segment had a market share of ~50%, followed by the health soaps segment. Popular beauty soap brands operating in the market are Lux, Dove, Pears, Santoor, and Vivel. During the same period, Lux was the leading soap brand with a market share of ~13.5%, followed by Santoor, Vivel, and other brands.

Key growth drivers of the market:

Bathing soaps with cooling agents and herbal ingredients are attracting more customers. People these days prefer herbal soaps because of their therapeutic value. Nearly 315 Mn users in rural areas will be connected to the internet by 2020. Increased internet penetration will help rural consumers to explore the market and avail offers online. Growing awareness about sanitation and increasing disposable income in rural India will be key drivers for the growth of the soap market.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market

Most of the chemicals used in soaps can be harmful for skin. Presence of chemicals and other toxic elements in soaps can discourage people from using them. This, in turn, can have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Companies covered:

Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Cholayil Pvt. Ltd.

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Reckitt Benckiser (India) Pvt. Ltd.

