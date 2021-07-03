Outdoor Power Equipment Market Size Demonstrates Immense Growth Potential with Staggering CAGR Value by 2026 – Industry Trends and Forecast Report with Key Players – Deere & Company, Honda, Stihl Group, MTD Products, Husqvarna,

Global Outdoor Power Equipment is valued approximately USD 21.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Outdoor Power Equipment is the outdoor power products used in the Lawns, Gardens, grasses, hedges, etc. Outdoor Power Equipment includes many kinds of machineries and tools. The growing trend toward investing more time in outdoor and gardening-related activities is driving the demand for lawn mowers. However, the rise in residential and commercial construction has led to increased demand for lawnmowers. Lawnmowers are widely used to maintain and decorate lawns, gardens, and yards across the world. With different types of lawn mowers available including walk-behind, riding lawn mowers, tractors, zero-turn-radius mowers, and robotic mowers, end users can maintain various types of landscapes. Hence, this increase the demand of outdoor power equipment market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Outdoor Power Equipment is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The North America is the leading region across the world. Factors such as rising population & urbanization, awareness towards go green for healthy life, increase in focus on innovations obtained from R&D and technology, witnessed to expand the growth of Outdoor Power Equipment market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Husqvarna

Deere & Company

Honda

The Toro Company

Stihl Group

MTD Products

Ariens Company

Yamabiko Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker

Techtronic Industries (TTI)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Equipment Type:

Lawn Mowers, Saws

Trimmers & Edgers

Blowers

Tillers & Cultivators

Snow Throwers

Others

By Power Source:

Fuel Powered

Electric Powered

By Application:

Commercial

Residential/DIY

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Outdoor Power Equipment in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

