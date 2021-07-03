Paint Remover Market : Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2018 to 2025
The paint remover (paint stripper) is a liquid product that comprises mixture of esters, ketones, chlorinated hydrocarbons, benzene, alcohols etc. Main function of a paint remover is to eradicate the paint and divulge the original surface. The market of paint remover is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The growth of the paint remover market is primarily driven by escalating demand of paint remover from numerous verticals which mainly include renovations, vehicle maintenance, aerospace and many more. Moreover, increasing efficacy of biochemical paint removers, and rising research & development activities to manufacture or develop eco-friendly paint removers is projected to propel the growth of the market in the near future. On the other hand, high product cost, strict government guidelines and health concerns associated with the paint removal products are expected to hamper the market growth.
The regional analysis of Paint Remover Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Paint Remover Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Paint Remover market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Paint Remover Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Paint Remover Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Paint Remover Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Caustic Type
Acidic Type
Solvent Type
By Application:
Vehicle Maintenance
Industrial Repairs
Building Renovation
Furniture Refinishing
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
The leading Market players mainly include-
3M
Green Products
Chemistry
Franmar Chemical
PPG Aerospace
United Gilsonite Labs
Formby,s
GSP
Certilab
Cirrus
Target Audience of the Paint Remover Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
