Parking Management Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2027

The global parking management market was valued at US$ 37.6 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 58.5 billion by 2027 and estimated to witness a moderate CAGR growth rate of 4.8% from 2019 to 2027.

The parking management market is poised to flourish in the coming years because several developing country governments are attracting foreign direct investments (FDI) to optimize traffic congestion and enhance parking operations. Additionally, the smart city initiatives in the developing countries are also gaining speed, which is also expected to catalyze the demand for technologically advanced and intelligent parking management solutions. Moreover, the increasing commercialization and urbanization in the developing countries coupled with increasing vehicles on the road are expected to accentuate the demands for various on-street and off-street parking management solutions. Furthermore, the reduction in the cost of technology and services by the solution service providers is foreseen to stimulate the adoption growth of parking management market in several developed countries as well as developing countries worldwide.

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and are assessed through volume and value data validated on three approaches including top companies revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in fine points with solutions and suggestions that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

The report Parking Management Market gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Typhoid Vaccines market.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Parking Management Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Leading Parking Management Market Players:

Flowbird Group

Indigo Parking Service

ParkMobile

Passport Inc.

Siemens AG

Smart Parking Ltd.

Streetline

Swarco

T2 Systems

Tiba Parking

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Parking Management Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Parking Management Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Parking Management Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Parking Management Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

