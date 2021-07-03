Pea Protein Market: Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and by Top Industries Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, GEMEF Industries, Glanbia Plc., PURIS, Roquette Frères, The Green Labs LLC, Yantai Shuangta Food co., LTD and Others

Pea protein is obtained from green and yellow split peas and is mostly used to make protein powder. It often serves as a base in packaged foods like veggie burgers, vegan mayo, and even replaces dairy in some ice creams and milk. Pea Protein is an excellent source of iron. It is added in food products such as smoothies and shakes to increase the protein content and is also a great fit for almost any diet since it’s naturally vegan and hypoallergenic. Pea protein contains nine essential amino acids that the human body cannot create.

The pea protein market is growing at a significant rate owing to factors such as enhanced health consciousness, multiple health benefits, and increased demand for meat protein alternatives. In addition, factors, such as the trend of living using pea protein in various products, consistent increase in food & beverages industries, raised demand for organic-based foods, and innovations in protein-based products, have supplemented the global pea protein market growth. The growing number of consumers searching for simpler labels, great taste, and alternative protein sources to solve personalized nutrition choices which in turn may accelerate pea protein market growth. However, the availability of substitute proteins and low consumer awareness about the pea protein-based products may restrict the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Players: A&B Ingredients, Axiom Foods, Inc., Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, GEMEF Industries, Glanbia Plc., PURIS, Roquette Frères, The Green Labs LLC, Yantai Shuangta Food co., LTD

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global pea protein market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The pea protein market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Pea Protein Market Landscape Pea Protein Market – Key Market Dynamics Pea Protein Market – Global Market Analysis Pea Protein Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Pea Protein Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Pea Protein Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Pea Protein Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Pea Protein Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

