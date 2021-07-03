Personal and Entry Level Storage Market Evolving Technology, Future Trends and Demands 2019 to 2027 | Premium Market Insights

Premium Market Insight’s Personal and Entry Level Storage market research offers comprehensive forecast coverage and market insights, alongside expert analysis of the latest developments and opportunities in this major industry.

The personal and entry level storage is experiencing a massive demand with rising in data generation and need for backup of the same. High proliferation of the internet, advancements in technology and increasing penetration of smart devices such as laptops, phones are directly influencing the current market landscape. The North American market is experiencing high demands with extensive media and entertainment industry as an end-user.

The global personal and entry level storage market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing penetration of the internet, coupled with a rising volume of digital data. Moreover, the low cost of storage devices is further expected to boost market growth. However, data privacy and security concerns are likely to hamper the growth of personal and entry level storage market. On the other hand, the growing need for data backup is expected to offer significant opportunities to the major players of the personal and entry level storage market during the forecast period.

The report delivers all the market facts along with the market trends, correlating between the market forecast and market dynamics. In this report, the user can also get an in-depth analysis of the Personal and Entry Level Storage market on the basis of its type, application, solution, industry, organization size, deployment, and global regions. The report even covers the market dynamics including opportunities, trends, drivers, and restraint factors that are highly influencing the key market segments and its growth pattern.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Personal and Entry Level Storage market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1.Cisco Systems, Inc.

2.Dell Inc.

3.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

4.Hitachi Vantara

5.IBM Corporation

6.NetApp, Inc.

7.Seagate Technology LLC

8.Symantec Corporation

9.Toshiba Corporation

10.Western Digital Corporation

Note: As per client requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of paid customization.

The global personal and entry level storage market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology and industry vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as cloud-based storage and non-cloud based storage. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as Serial Attached SCSI (SAS), Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Network Attached Storage (NAS), Cloud-based storage and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as media and entertainment, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, public sector and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global personal and entry level storage market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The personal and entry level storage market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting personal and entry level storage market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis on a global scenario.

Key Insights that the report covers:

Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

Market share and position of the top players

PEST Analysis of the five major regions

Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

Recent developments and new product launches

Major challenges faced by the market players

