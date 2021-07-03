Probiotics Market Trends, In-Depth Research on Market Size, Emerging Growth Factors, Global 2019 Trends and 2027 Forecasts

Probiotics are live bacteria that are useful for the digestive system. They are also called as good microorganisms and promote human health when consumed in enough quantities. Probiotic are useful in preventing and treating inflammatory conditions, such as pouchitis, inflammatory bowel diseases, and chronic stomach inflammation. It also helps in treating constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, acid reflux, spastic colon, and reducing the recurrence of the bladder and colorectal cancer. Probiotics produce vitamins such as B6, B12, and K2, and aid the absorption of minerals such as iron, calcium, and magnesium. Thus, they are called as new vitamins.

The key factors driving the Probiotics Market are rising demand from functional food and dietary supplements industry and increasing health consciousness among consumers. Strong scientific evidence for disease treatment and auxiliary health benefits provided including curing intestinal inflammation, urogenital infection and bad gut bacteria treatment should facilitate the probiotics product demand globally. However, factors such as strict international quality standards and regulations for probiotic products and high research and development costs for developing new probiotic strains act as a threat to probiotic market growth. A ban on the use of antibiotics and growth promoters in Europe lead to high demand for probiotics as an alternative which further provides a developing opportunity for the market players over the forecast period.

Key Players: BioGaia AB, Chr Hansen Holding A/S,, Danone S.A., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ganeden, Inc, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Nestle S.A, Probi AB, Protexin,, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global probiotics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The probiotics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Probiotics Market Landscape Probiotics Market – Key Market Dynamics Probiotics Market – Global Market Analysis Probiotics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Probiotics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Probiotics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Probiotics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Probiotics Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

