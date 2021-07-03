Product Life Cycle Management in Manufacturing Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027 | Premium Market Insights

Premium Market Insight’s Hotel Channel Management Software market research offers comprehensive forecast coverage and market insights, alongside expert analysis of the latest developments and opportunities in this major industry.

Channel management systems have been grown during the past few years to enhance the hotel’s reservation department’s operation and speed up its online presence. A hotel channel management updates the rates and availability of a hotel directly to major online travel agencies (OTA) and retrieves reservations accordingly, making it easy for the hotel to provide its rooms online.

Hotel channel management software help manages multiple online travel agencies and enhance efficiencies and boost revenue. Hotel channel management software also enables to manage rates and inventory across all relevant online channels. However, the high cost of the software might hinder the growth of global hotel channel management software market. Furthermore, the adoption of hotel channel management software by developing regions such as the Asia Pacific is anticipated to provide substantial opportunities to the global hotel channel management software market during the forecast period.

The report delivers all the market facts along with the market trends, correlating between the market forecast and market dynamics. In this report, the user can also get an in-depth analysis of the Hotel Channel Management Software market on the basis of its type, application, solution, industry, organization size, deployment, and global regions. The report even covers the market dynamics including opportunities, trends, drivers, and restraint factors that are highly influencing the key market segments and its growth pattern.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Hotel Channel Management Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1.E-GDS

2.eRevMax Inc.

3.eZee Technosys Pvt. Ltd.

4.OCTOPUS24

5.OpenHotel, Inc.

6.RateGain Technology Inc.

7.SiteMinder Group

8.SkyTouch Solutions, LLC

9.SmartHOTEL B.V.

10.StayNTouch, Inc.

Note: As per client requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of paid customization.

The global hotel channel management software market is segmented on the basis by offering, deployment type and end-user. On the basis of offering, the hotel channel management software market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment type, the hotel channel management software market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of end-user, the hotel channel management software market is segmented into small hotels and large hotels.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global hotel channel management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The hotel channel management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the hotel channel management software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the hotel channel management software market in these regions.

Key Insights that the report covers:

Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

Market share and position of the top players

PEST Analysis of the five major regions

Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

Recent developments and new product launches

Major challenges faced by the market players

