Product Stewardship Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Anthesis Consulting Group, Arcadis NV, CGI, Enablon, Enviance, ERM Group, Gensuite, Intelex

Product stewardship also refers to as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is an environmental management strategy. It is an act defining the designer, producer, or seller to take responsibility regarding the minimization of the safety, health, environmental, as well as social impacts of a product and its packaging across all lifecycle stages, along with maximizing economic benefits. In this process, the enormous responsibility is on the entity with the utmost ability to affect the complete lifecycle environmental impacts of the product; in most cases, it is the manufacturer of the product.

The rising awareness for ensuring the safety and health of employees, environment protection, as well as government regulations among organizations is the key factor propelling the growth of product stewardship market. Since it is a concept recognized as producer responsibility, the manufacturers are accountable for their products’ shelf-life. Manufacturers are focusing on organic packaging owing to increasing demand for eco-friendly products. Such awareness among people has augmented the popularity of product stewardship market.

The “Global Product stewardship Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the product stewardship industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of product stewardship market with detailed market segmentation by component, organization size and geography. The global product stewardship market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading product stewardship market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global product stewardship market is segmented on the basis of component and organization size. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. The services segment is further sub-segmented into business consulting and advisory services; audit, assessment and regulatory compliance services; deployment and implementation services; and training and support services. The organization size segment of product stewardship market is classified into large enterprises and SMEs.

The reports cover key developments in the product stewardship market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from product stewardship market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for product stewardship in the global market.

