Protective Coating Market-Rising Number of Protective Coating to Boost the Growth of Global Industrial Coatings by 2027

Recent report published by research nester titled “GlobalProtective coating Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ delivers detailed overview of the global protective coating market in terms of market segmentation by resin type, by end-user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global protective coating marketis segmented by resin type into acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, alkyd, polyesters and other; by end use industries into infrastructure and construction, oil and gas, aerospace, automotive, marine and others and by regions. According to World Bank, 39% of global infrastructural requirement is in Asia-Pacific region. The protective coating market is anticipated to observe CAGR of 10% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

The protective coating market is segmented into resin type. Among all resin type, epoxy coating is expected to observe the highest growth on the account of its various applications in automotive, aerospace, marine and other end use industries during the forecast period. Among the various end use industries, the construction and infrastructure industry is anticipated to observe high growth on the back of high application of protective coatings in construction and infrastructure industry.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region, rapidly expanding infrastructure and construction industry in China is driving the market growth of protective coating in the region during the forecast period. In North America, rapidly expanding construction, aerospace and marine industry support the demand for protective coatings during the forecast period.

Get Exclusive Sample Report Copy Of This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1314

Additionally, Europe is expected to witness substantial growth on the account of rapidly expanding construction industry in the region during the forecast period.

Steady Application in Construction and Infrastructure Industry

Protective coating are used in construction and infrastructure industry in order to protect from external environmental conditions. The protective coatings provide protection from rust, pollution and various extreme weather conditions.

However, the application of protective coatings releases the toxic gases which have adverse health impact. Additionally, the rising cost of the raw materials for manufacturing protective coatings is expected to hinder the market growth of protective coating over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global protective coating market which includes company profiling of Wacker Chemie AG, AkzoNobel NV, The Sherwin-Williams Co., PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, Arkema SA, Kansai Paint Company Limited, Nippon Paint Holdings Company Limited, BASF and RPM International.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Protective coating market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Source @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/protective-coating-market/1314

About Us:

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919