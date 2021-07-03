Release And Patch Management Market Analysis 2019 | Top Players– Automox, Autonomic, GFI, IBM,  Kaseya, SolarWinds Worldwide, Symantec, SysAid

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The release and patch management are seen as essential activities in the IT industry for any firm. Patch management under release management refers to the process of managing the network of computers and keeping them up to date by the continuous deployment of missing patches. This is necessary for a variety of reasons including feature enhancement, bug resolution, security vulnerability management, and vendor support.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The release and patch management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as shifting focus on IT governance policies and the need for compliance with the regulatory framework. However, the growth of the release and patch management market is negatively affected by issues associated with prioritization and installation time of the patches. Nonetheless, the release and patch management market is likely to showcase growth opportunities for small vendors and large organizations during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Automox, Autonomic Software, GFI Software, IBM, Kaseya Limited, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., Symantec Corporation, SysAid Technologies Ltd., Thoma Bravo, Zoho Corp.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Release And Patch Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of release and patch management market with detailed market segmentation by component, product, and geography. The global release and patch management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading release and patch management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global release and patch management market is segmented on the basis of component and product. Based on component, the market is segmented as release management and patch management. On the basis of the product, the market is segmented as product analysis, router, data center, server, and others.

