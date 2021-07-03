Residential Gateway Market 2019 SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players scrutinized in new research

A residential gateway acts as a mediator between digital home networks and access providers. Growing demand for the internet protocol television (IPTV) is one of the major substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. IPTV provides TV services via internet to the end-users. IPTV service offers numerous other features such as multi-screen viewing and bringing features of VoD to TV, that allows a customer to browse through an online program or film catalog among other things. Moreover, increasing adoption of smart devices in homes is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, lack of broad band infrastructure in some of the regions is one the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Cisco Systems, Comtrend, Huawei Technologies, Pace, ZTE, Actiontec Electronics, Advanced Digital Broadcast, Alcatel-Lucent, Arris Enterprises, Audio Codes, AVM, Calix, Humax, Sagemcom, and Technicolor

Further the Competitive landscape of the Residential Gateway market is analyzed including leading companies ruling the market. Major financial deals that have shaped the market in recent years have been identified. The Trends and Strategies section highlights potential future developments in the market and suggests approaches that can be adopted by companies for effective decision making.The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Modem

Router

Network Switch

Others

By Application:

Internet

STB

DVR

Others

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing dependence on internet and telecommunication service in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Residential Gateway market over the upcoming years. Further, North America is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to increasing adoption of digital measuring technology in the region.

