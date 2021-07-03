Roof Coating Market to achieve considerable growth | Industry analysis and forecast 2026

Global Roof Coating Market valued approximately USD 1.72 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.47% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Increase in need for efficient building thermal management and growing awareness about environment-friendly roofing materials are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, favorable regulatory framework promoting to use roof coating and surge in construction activities are another factor that aiding the growth in the market of roof coating across the globe. Moreover, emergence of new technologies and rising demand of green roof technology are the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, volatile price of the raw material and high cost of production and application are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Roof Coating Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising adoption of roof coating in residential and non-residential construction in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Roof Coating market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to development of construction industry and increasing disposable income of the individuals across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Akzo Nobel

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

RPM

BASF SE

Nippon

Dow

Gardner-Gibson

Kansai Paint

Hempel A/S

National Coatings

Henry Company

GAF

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

