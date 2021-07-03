Safety Valves Market Insight 2019 | Size Grows at CAGR of 4.30% by Revenue | Forecast Analysis Report by 2026 – Weir Group, Forbes Marshall, Schlumberger, Bosch Rexroth, Baker Hughes, IMI PLC, Alfa Laval, Leser, Emerson,
Global Safety Valves is valued approximately USD 4.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Safety valves mainly operate at a predetermined pressure for protecting equipment from unsafe pressure. Moreover, such valves releases substance automatically from a pressure vessel and boiler when the temperature or pressure exceeds the preset limits. Factors such as, including rising demand for water and power, rapid growth of process industries, and pollution control regulations, are witnessed to propel the growth of the global industry, and this trend is expected to drive the growth of Safety valves market globally. The alternative sources of energy generation like nuclear energy generation are being tapped. In the operation of nuclear energy generation, safety valves are essential in preventing radioactive elements from getting disseminated. Hence, the growth of nuclear energy generation also results in the growth of safety valves market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Safety Valves is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. Factors such as rising population & urbanization, rapid industrialization, increase in focus on innovations obtained from R&D and technology, witnessed to expand the growth of Safety Valves market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Emerson
Weir Group
Forbes Marshall
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Schlumberger
Bosch Rexroth
Baker Hughes
IMI PLC
Alfa Laval
Leser
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Steel
Cast Iron
Alloy
Cryogenic
Others
By Size:
up to 1″
1″ to 6″
6″ to 25″
25″ to 50″
50″ and Larger
By Industry:
Oil & Gas
Energy & Power
Chemicals
Water & Wasterwater
Building & Construction
Pharmaceuticals
Agriculture
Metal & Mining
Paper & Pulp
Food & Beverages
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Safety Valves in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
