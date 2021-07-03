Safety Valves Market Insight 2019 | Size Grows at CAGR of 4.30% by Revenue | Forecast Analysis Report by 2026 – Weir Group, Forbes Marshall, Schlumberger, Bosch Rexroth, Baker Hughes, IMI PLC, Alfa Laval, Leser, Emerson,

Global Safety Valves is valued approximately USD 4.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Safety valves mainly operate at a predetermined pressure for protecting equipment from unsafe pressure. Moreover, such valves releases substance automatically from a pressure vessel and boiler when the temperature or pressure exceeds the preset limits. Factors such as, including rising demand for water and power, rapid growth of process industries, and pollution control regulations, are witnessed to propel the growth of the global industry, and this trend is expected to drive the growth of Safety valves market globally. The alternative sources of energy generation like nuclear energy generation are being tapped. In the operation of nuclear energy generation, safety valves are essential in preventing radioactive elements from getting disseminated. Hence, the growth of nuclear energy generation also results in the growth of safety valves market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Safety Valves is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. Factors such as rising population & urbanization, rapid industrialization, increase in focus on innovations obtained from R&D and technology, witnessed to expand the growth of Safety Valves market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Get a PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00018395



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Emerson

Weir Group

Forbes Marshall

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Schlumberger

Bosch Rexroth

Baker Hughes

IMI PLC

Alfa Laval

Leser

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Steel

Cast Iron

Alloy

Cryogenic

Others

By Size:

up to 1″

1″ to 6″

6″ to 25″

25″ to 50″

50″ and Larger

By Industry:

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Chemicals

Water & Wasterwater

Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Metal & Mining

Paper & Pulp

Food & Beverages

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00018395

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Safety Valves in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876