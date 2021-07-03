Silicon Dioxide Market Research, Share, Size, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Silicon Dioxide Market Segmentation:

On the basis of form, the amorphous segment held the largest market share of over 45% in 2018 due to its wide applications in food & beverages, paints & coatings, and glass & ceramics and relatively high cost. However, by volume, the quartz segment held the largest market share in 2018.

Based on purity, the less than 99% purity segment held the largest market share in 2018 owing to its large-scale consumption for building & construction application. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.

By application, the building material segment is estimated to be the largest application segment in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period.

Silicon Dioxide Market Overview:

The Global Silicon Dioxide Market is estimated to be valued at USD 13,725.3 Mn by the end of 2030 and record a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period.

Silicon Dioxide Market Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global silicon dioxide market;

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

PPG Industries, Inc (US)

Cabot Corporation (US)

Solvay (Belgium)

American Elements (US)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Tokuyama Corporation (Japan)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Gelest, Inc (US)

Aluflor AB (Sweden)

Silicon Dioxide Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global silicon dioxide market has been divided into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. As per MRFR analysis, the Asia Pacific market was the dominant regional market, accounting for the largest share of around 48 % in 2018 and is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe, which accounted for the second-largest share of the global silicon dioxide market in 2018. The North American market is expected to exhibit the second largest CAGR of over 6 % during the forecast period.

Silicon Dioxide Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

Silicon Dioxide Market Table of Content to be Continue……,

