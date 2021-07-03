Small Arms Market with Business Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Key Players Colt’s Manufacturing Company,Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta, Glock Ges.m.b.H., Heckler & Koch GmbH

The intense scenario is acting as a significant booster for the small arms market in many countries. Besides, recreational activities like shooting sports and hunting are increasingly gaining momentum in the target market, propelling the manufacturers to develop and improvise their products continually. The small arms market is also likely to grow on account of military modernization initiatives taken by different countries in the forecast period.

This market research report provides a big picture on “Small Arms Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Small Arms Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

Companies Mentioned:-

– Colt’s Manufacturing Company, LLC

– Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A.

– Glock Ges.m.b.H.

– Heckler & Koch GmbH

– HS Produkt d.o.o.

– Israel Weapon Industries (IWI)

– Kalashnikov Group of Companies

– Remington Arms Company, LLC

– SIG SAUER GmbH & Co.KG

– Smith & Wesson

The global small arms market is segmented on the basis of type, caliber, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as pistol, revolver, rifle, machine gun, shotgun, and others. By caliber, the market is segmented as 5.56mm, 7.62mm, 9mm, 12.7mm, 14.5mm, and others. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as military, law enforcement, hunting and sports.

Every crucial and decisive detail for the development of the market and the restraining factors that may hamper the market in near future is mentioned with solutions in the report. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends and restrictions of the segments and sub-segments are mentioned in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Small Arms market.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Small Arms Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Small Arms in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Small Arms market.

