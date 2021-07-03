Smart Bathrooms Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2017-2023 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Toto , Jacuzzi, Roca Sanitario, Novellini, Kohler, American Standard Brands

Smart bathrooms gain popularity among the consumers due to presence of energy efficient and technology driven bathroom accessories. With the rise in disposable income and awareness about energy conservation, consumers are shifting towards the concept of building energy efficient homes, bathroom being one of the most essential areas. The smart bathrooms market offers sensor driven features such as smart toilets, touchless cisterns, touchless soap dispensers, smart windows, and others. The global smart bathrooms market is estimated to account for a market revenue of $1,230.29 million in 2016 and is expected to reach to $2,517.82 million in 2023.

Growth in affluence of the consumers and their inclination towards building a smart and energy efficient building drives the market. Advancement in technologies especially the advent of sensor enabled systems also fuels the market. The growth in traction of touchless faucets among the bathroom accessories, is also expected to catalyze the growth of the global smart bathrooms market during the forecast period. However, the high installation and maintenance costs are expected to pose potential restraints for the growth of the global market.

The smart bathrooms market is segmented based on type, end-user industry, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is classified into smart windows, touchless cisterns, touchless faucets, smart toilets, touchless soap dispensers, hand dryers, and others. Based on the end-user industry, the market is divided into commercial and residential. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

Major Key Players of the Smart Bathrooms Market are:

Toto , Jacuzzi, Roca Sanitario, Novellini, Kohler, American Standard Brands, Cleveland Faucet Group(MOEN), Grohe, Jaquar, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., Sloan Valve, Pfister (Spectrum Brands), Delta Faucet Company, and Bradley Corporation.

Major Types of Smart Bathrooms covered are:

Smart Windows

Hand Dryers

Touchless Cisterns

Smart Toilets

Touchless Soap Dispenser

Touchless Faucets

Others

Major Applications of Smart Bathrooms covered are:

Commercial

Residential

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Smart Bathrooms consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart Bathrooms market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart Bathrooms manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart Bathrooms with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Bathrooms Market Size

2.2 Smart Bathrooms Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Bathrooms Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Bathrooms Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Bathrooms Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Bathrooms Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Bathrooms Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Bathrooms Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Bathrooms Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Bathrooms Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Smart Bathrooms industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

