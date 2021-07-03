Smart Grid Security Market : Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2018 to 2026

Global Smart Grid Security Market Analysis

According to Market Research, The Global Smart Grid Security Market was valued at USD 5.01 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.90 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.17% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Smart Grid Security?

A smart grid is a massive complex network consisting of millions of devices and units connected with each other and this integration results in empowering of the electrical utilities providers and consumers. It also increases the efficiency and the availability of the power system while continually monitoring, regulating and managing the demands of customers. Smart grid incorporates the traditional electrical power grid with information and communication technologies (ICT).

Global Smart Grid Security Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Key factors such as global improvement of smart grids, requisite to comply with regulations and standards, increased the complexity of cyber attacks, increasing internet of things (IoT) penetration are anticipated to drive the Global Smart Grid Security in the forecast period,

On the contrary, long investment cycles in the energy sector, lack of security awareness among smart grid investors and dissimilar guidelines concerning cybersecurity could be the major restraining factors in the growth of this market in the coming years.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Smart Grid Security Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Global Smart Grid Security Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Smart Grid Security Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as BAE Systems PLC, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Security (Mcafee), Siemens AG, Symantec Corporation, N-Dimension Solutions, Inc., Elster Solutions, Alertenterprise, Leidos. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Smart Grid Security Market, By Application

• Smart Meters

• Smart Application

• Renewable Energy Resources

• Energy Efficient Resources

Global Smart Grid Security Market, By Service Type

Managed Services

Professional Services

Consulting

Education and Training

Support and Maintenance

Global Smart Grid Security Market, By Security Type

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Database Security

•Network Security

Global Smart Grid Security Market, By Solution



Firewall

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM)

Encryption

Antivirus/Antimalware

Others

Global Smart Grid Security Market, By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Smart Grid Security Market Geographic Scope

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of the World

Research Methodology of Verified Market Research:

