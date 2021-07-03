Social Media Analytics Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2012-2022 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems, IBM Corporation, SAP , Netbase Solutions

Social media analytics has become requisite for every enterprise in diverse industry verticals, such as banks, retail, government, and others. Although many firms deploy social media analytics largely for customer service, many enterprises have implemented it for sales, branding, and marketing purposes. This enables firms to effectively use customer data to serve a large pool.

Enterprises have extensively deployed social media and have gained assistance from the analytics companies to improve their brand processes and perform better. The social media analytics companies need to educate their customer and design customized solutions that fit company-specific demands. This can help companies gain enhanced competitive intelligence and better market focus that is beneficial for the global social media analytics market.

The exceptional evolution from business intelligence (BI) techniques to advanced analytics techniques and the massive upsurge in the number of social media users have elevated the adoption of social media analytics across the globe. The increase in the number of social media users has been a major driving force for the market and will continue to be so over the forecast period. This enables the social media analytics companies to gain better customer data and enhanced customer behavioral analysis. Furthermore, increased expenditure on analytics and growth in focus on competitive intelligence support the overall market growth. Further, increase in rate of adoption in SMEs and increased cloud adoption depict major growth opportunities for the market.

Major Key Players of the Social Media Analytics Market are:

Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems, IBM Corporation, SAP , Netbase Solutions, Hootsuite Media, Tableau Software, Crimson Hexagon, SAS Institute, and Salesforce.com Inc.

Major Applications of Social Media Analytics covered are:

Customer Segmentation & Targeting

Competitor Benchmarking

Multichannel Campaign Management

Customer Behavioral Analysis

Marketing Management

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Social Media Analytics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Social Media Analytics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Social Media Analytics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Social Media Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Social Media Analytics Market Size

2.2 Social Media Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Social Media Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Social Media Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Social Media Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Social Media Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Social Media Analytics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Social Media Analytics Revenue by Product

4.3 Social Media Analytics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Social Media Analytics Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Social Media Analytics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

