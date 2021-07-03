Spirulina Market by Type (Arthrospira Platensis and Arthrospira Maxima), Application (Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed) ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026

The report on “Spirulina Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Spirulina is a natural algae powder known as cyanobacteria that comprises potent level of proteins, antioxidants, and vitamin B and other nutrients. Spirulina exhibits various benefits such as lowering of LDL and triglyceride levels and anticancer properties. It also reduces blood pressure, is effective against anemia, and improves muscle strength. The global spirulina market generated $346 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $779 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The increase in use of spirulina as a dietary food supplement, owing to its high nutritional content is the major factor that drives the spirulina market. Furthermore, increase in adoption of healthy food in developed countries fuel the market growth of spirulina in food & beverages. The rise in prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, immune diseases, and other diseases boosts the demand of spirulina.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

– Cyanotech, – DIC Corporation, – Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, – Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Co., Ltd. , – Algenol Biofuels Inc, – Prolgae , – Sensient Technologies Corporation, – Parry Neutraceuticals, – Algatec, GNC Holdings, Inc., – Now Health Group Inc., – Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., – Fraken Biochem Co., Ltd., – Far East Bio-Tec Co. Ltd.

Get sample copy of “Spirulina Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00015560

Furthermore, increase in healthcare expenditure and disposable income among the population is anticipated to increase the market growth. However, limited resource of spirulina as it is extracted from the freshwater sources that are available in very few areas hinders the market growth. Emerging economies such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global spirulina market is segmented into type, application, drug formulation, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into Arthrospira Platensis and Arthrospira Platensis. Based on application, it is categorized into nutraceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages, agriculture, feed, and others. Based on drug formulation, the spirulina market is categorized into powder, tablet & capsule, liquid, and granule & gelling agent. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Spirulina market trends.

It offers quantitative analysis, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth are provided in the report.

Competitive intelligence of leading players of Spirulina helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00015560

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Spirulina Market Size

2.2 Spirulina Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Spirulina Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Spirulina Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Spirulina Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Spirulina Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Spirulina Sales by Product

4.2 Global Spirulina Revenue by Product

4.3 Spirulina Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Spirulina Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00015560

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.