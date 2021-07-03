Steel Fiber Market Share, Size, Segments, Features, Demand, Application, Trends, Global Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Steel Fiber Market Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the global steel fiber market are;

Fibrometals (Romania)

Bekaert (Belgium)

Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Green Steel Group (Italy)

Ugitech S.A. (France)

IntraMicron, Inc. (US)

Ribbon Technology Corporation (US)

HuNan HuiTong Advanced Materials CO., LTD. (China)

STAT SAS (France)

Fibercon International Inc. (US)

Steel Fiber Market Segmentation:

The global steel fiber market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The global Steel Fiber market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region.

Based on type, the global steel fiber market has been segregated into hooked steel fiber, straight steel fiber, deformed steel fiber, and crimped steel fiber.

By application, the market has been categorized into concrete reinforcement, composite reinforcement, and refractories.

Steel Fiber Market Regional Analysis:

The global steel fiber market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR owing to the rising product demand in the building & construction, transportation and electrical industries. North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forest period. This is mainly due to the growing demand for the product in the reconstruction activities.

Steel Fiber Market Overview:

The manufactured fibers which mainly composed of steel, metal-coated plastic, plastic-coated steel, or a steel core. The steel fibers are generally produced from the steel alone or in combination with other substances. The filaments below 100 µm in diameter are considered as fibers.

The product exhibits substantial physical and electrical properties such as high corrosion and thermal resistance good electric and heat conductivity, and excellent Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) shielding capabilities. These types of metal fibers are widely used throughout various consumer and industrial applications such as construction, transportation, and mining.

Steel Fiber Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview of Global Steel Fiber Market

Steel Fiber Market Table of Content to be Continue……,

