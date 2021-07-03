Trash Bags Market Size is Growing at a CAGR of 4.9% During the Forecast Period 2019-2026 according to a New Research Report by Inteplas Group, Four Star Plastics, Poly-America, Novplasta, Novolex,
Global Trash Bags Market is valued approximately USD 9.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Trash Bags are used for the collection and handling of waste. The trash market is mainly influenced by health and environmental awareness among consumers. The supportive environmental policies of maintaining healthy surrounding are implemented by governments of various regions are likely to positively influence the garbage bag market in the future. However, increasing the disposable income of people is fostering the demand for cost-effective and convenient trash bags, which will enhance the growth of Trash Bag Market over the forecast period of 2019-2026. Trash bags widely ranges its application in day to day life and are used in households, college, offices, shops, restaurants, industries, etc. However, the rigid environmental policies and taxation over the use of plastic bags to reduce the hazardous environmental effects might hamper the Trashbag market in the upcoming years.
The regional analysis of global Trash Bags Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. China is the largest trash bags market in the Asia Pacific, followed by India. Countries like Italy, France are applying a complete ban on HDPE plastics bags that are meant for single use. Such bans, though restraining the growth of the market for HDPE garbage bags, help to reduce the harmful effects of plastic bags on the environment. This is one of the major restraining factors of the European market for a garbage bag. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR due to large volumes of produced garbage from urban agglomerations, over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Berry Global Inc.Danfoss
The Clorox Company
Novolex
Inteplas Group, Ltd.
Four Star Plastics
International Plastics, Inc.
Reynolds Consumer Products
Poly-America, L.P.
Cosmoplast Industrial Company(L.L.C.)
Novplasta, S.R.O.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
High Density Polyethylene(HDPE)
Low Density Polyethylene(LDPE)
Linear Low Density Polyethylene(LLDPE)
Bio-Degradable Polyethylene
Other Materials
By Size:
3 to <13 Gallons
Greater Than 13 to Less Than 50 Gallons
Above 50 Gallons
By Type:
Drawstring Bags
Star Sealed Bags
Others
By End Use:
Retail
Institutional
Industrial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Trash Bags Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
