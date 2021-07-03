Travel Retail Market Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018-2023 | Autogrill, Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex, Baltona Duty Free, DFS Group, Dubai Duty Free, Dufry, Duty Free Americas

Travel retail is a global industry selling goods to international travellers. Sales in duty free shops are exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes and excise duties, normally with the requirement that the goods are only sold to travellers who will take them out of the country. Rise in disposable income has elevated the consumers’ lifestyle and shifted their preference towards apparels, luxury goods, premium fragrances, cosmetics, and other products. Travel Retail Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Travel Retail Market:

Autogrill, Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex (BSC), Baltona Duty Free, DFS Group, Dubai Duty Free, Dufry, Duty Free Americas, Gebr. Heinemann, Lagardere Travel Retail, Le Bridge Duty Free, Regstaer Duty Free

The research report on Travel Retail Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, and competitive landscape. This report covers various information about the key players, including price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc. these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Segmentation by product type:

Beauty

Wines and Spirits

Fashion and Accessories

Tobacco

Other

Segmentation by application:

Men

Women

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Travel Retail consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Travel Retail market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Travel Retail manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Travel Retail with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Travel Retail Market Size

2.2 Travel Retail Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Travel Retail Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Travel Retail Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Travel Retail Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Travel Retail Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Travel Retail Sales by Product

4.2 Global Travel Retail Revenue by Product

4.3 Travel Retail Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Travel Retail Breakdown Data by End User

