Truck Platooning Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2025 | AB Volvo, Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Delphi Automotive

Platoon-capable vehicle refers to the vehicle equipped with number of sensors, and communication technology to inform the vehicle about status of others vehicle in fleet and surrounding traffic. In some conditions, two or more trucks, capable of partial automation technology can be electronically linked for synchronized longitudinal control of the vehicle in safe manner. For some years, truck manufacturers are providing technologies such as lane keeping assist (LKA) and adaptive cruise control (ACC). In recent days, leading truck manufacturers such as DAF, Volvo, and others are offering these technologies as standard equipment. Adaptive cruise control works in a similar manner to cruise control, but it adds up to the functionality to keep track of relative distance from the vehicle in front using radar and lidar.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

AB Volvo, Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Meritor Wabco, Navistar International Corporation, OTTO Technologies, Peloton Technology, Scania AB, and others.

The global truck platooning market is segmented based on technology, platooning type, communication technology, and region. Based on technology, the market is classified into adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind spot warning (BSW), global positioning system (GPS), forward collision warning (FCW), lane keep assist (LKA), and others. Based on platooning type, the market is categorized into driver-assistive tuck platooning (DATP) and autonomous truck platooning. Communication technology is further segmented as vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), and vehicle-to-everything (V2X). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Truck Platooning Market Size

2.2 Truck Platooning Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Truck Platooning Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Truck Platooning Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Truck Platooning Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Truck Platooning Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Truck Platooning Sales by Product

4.2 Global Truck Platooning Revenue by Product

4.3 Truck Platooning Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Truck Platooning Breakdown Data by End User

