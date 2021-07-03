U.S. Large Screen Display Market by Screen Size (100 to 149 inch, 150 to 199 inch, 200 to 300 inch, and Above 300 inch): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2025

The report on “Large Screen Display Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Large screen displays are a class of large display screen formats, which improve the visual experience with its professional-grade image quality and are mostly used for endorsing and advertising. These displays have replaced the traditional small and micro-display screens with large wall-sized LED and LCD displays, used across various industries. They are designed for applications that require the vendors to engage their customers/audiences with its wider viewing angle and to extract maximum effectiveness from the marketing messages. In addition, these displays ensure higher durability and enhanced performance as against traditional display screens. Large screen displays are mostly suited for retail store, lobby, control room, or other professional application.

iSEMC (HHSD Technology), Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Planar Systems, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ViewSonic Corporation, Volanti Displays

Rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels, rapid digitalization, and decline in demand for traditional billboards are the factors that drive the growth of the large screen display market in the U.S. However, deployment of widescreen alternatives such as projectors and screenless displays hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, emerging display technology such as MicroLED and quantum dots and increase in preference of electronic giants toward large-screen displays offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the country. Quantum dots displays and MicroLED displays are the emerging technologies with enhanced features as against traditional LCD and OLED displays. These large screen displays are built upon traditional LCD display systems, optimizing performance, picture quality, and energy efficiency by incorporating a layer of quantum dots and MicroLEDs into the LCD or OLED matrix. In quantum dots large screen displays, a layer of quantum dots is overlaid on a blue LED backlight, which emits all the blue light visible onscreen while supplying the energy required for red and green quantum dots to fluoresce their respective colors.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Large Screen Display market trends.

It offers quantitative analysis, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth are provided in the report.

Competitive intelligence of leading players of Large Screen Display helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

