Unit Sales of Adsorbent Market to Soar During the Forecast Period 2015 – 2025 Owing to Increased End-use Adoption

According to 99Strategy, the Global Adsorbent Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Adsorbent market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream.

Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

Honeywell International

BASF

CLARIANT

ZEOCHEM

ARKEMA

AXENS

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn

Cabot

Adsorbents and Desiccants Corporation of America

ZEOLYST International

Key Product Type

Activated Alumina

Activated Charcoal

Activated Clay

Alumina Silica Gel

Metal Oxides

Polymer Adsorbents

Zeolites

Others

Market by Application

Oil & Gas Refining

Chemicals/Petrochemicals

Air Separation

Nuclear Waste Remediation

Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Removal

Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning (RAC) Systems

Water Treatment

Others

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Adsorbent market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development