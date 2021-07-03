Vehicle Electrification Market Size, Share, Demand Key Players AISIN SEIKI, BorgWarner, Clarios, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies

New Intelligence Report on “Vehicle Electrification Market to 2027” is recently published by The Insight Partners. The report aims to provide leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The demand for vehicle electrification is increasingly gaining traction on account of several benefits such as lower emissions and reduced vehicle weights. In addition to this, strict environmental regulations and government initiatives are likely to support the growth of the vehicle electrification market in the coming years. North America is expected to the fastest-growing market with the rapid growth of charging infrastructure in the region.

The vehicle electrification market is expected to soar in the forecast period on account of major driving factors such as the increasing need for 48v architecture and development of newer technologies in electric vehicles. However, the higher cost may hinder the growth of the vehicle electrification market during the forecast period. On the other hand, a lucrative market opportunity for the key players lies in the electrification of commercial vehicles in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Vehicle Electrification Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Vehicle Electrification Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Vehicle Electrification Market in the global market.

The global vehicle electrification market is segmented on the basis of product, vehicle type, and degree of hybridization. Based on product, the market is segmented as electric pumps, electric power steering, liquid heater PTC, electric air conditioner compressor, actuator, alternator, and others. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs). The market on the basis of the degree of hybridization is classified as Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), ICE & Micro Hybrid Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and 48 V Vehicle.

The report is an in-depth analysis of the Vehicle Electrification Industry. It allows the market players, investors, and interested individuals to understand the market trends and growth opportunities in the space and devise strategies for business growth. It underlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the industry and discusses the market size and share, segmentation, and technology trends that prevail. Information about the key players operating in the market are also discussed.

