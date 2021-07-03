Virtual Power Plant Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2017-2023 and Focusing on Top Key Players – ABB , AGL Energy , AutoGrid Systems, Comverge, Enbala Power Networks

Virtual power plant market was valued at $762 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $4,587 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 25.9% from 2017 to 2023. Virtual Power plant (VPP) comprises of a multitude of decentralized, grid-connected energy units installed as an integrated component for flexible electricity production. The number of distributed resources are centrally controlled and managed as part of an interrelated network.

Rise in demand for renewable energy in power generation sector, changes in dynamic of power grids from centralized to distributed, and moderating costs and easy accessibility of energy storage drive the growth of the virtual power plant market. However, health concerns over high frequency human exposure of electromagnetic and radio waves hamper the potential of the market for different end users. Conversely, emerging shift toward electric vehicles and promotion of intelligent office buildings and smart grids, is expected to create opportunities in the market.

The global virtual power plant market is segmented based on technology, end user, and geography. By technology, it is classified into distribution generation, demand response, and mixed asset. Based on end user, it is divided into commercial, industrial, and residential. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2016, North America occupied the highest market share, followed by Europe. The U.S. is expected to account for around half of the share of the global market by 2023, and is expected to witness substantial growth in the emerging countries such as China, South Korea, and Australia. The prominent players in the global virtual power plant market focus on product development and agreement as their key strategies to gain significant market share.

Major Key Players of the Virtual Power Plant Market are:

ABB , AGL Energy , AutoGrid Systems, Comverge, Enbala Power Networks , EnerNOC, General Electric Company , Siemens , Schneider Electric, Limejump Ltd.

Major Technology of Virtual Power Plant covered are:

Distribution Generation

Demand Response

Mixed Asset

Major Applications of Virtual Power Plant covered are:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential



Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Virtual Power Plant consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Virtual Power Plant market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Virtual Power Plant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Virtual Power Plant with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Virtual Power Plant industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

