Vision Sensor – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

According to Publisher, the Global Vision Sensor market is accounted for $2.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.90 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.0%. Some of the factors influencing the market growth are rising electronics and electrical industry and growing advanced automation technology. However, high development and installation cost are hampering the growth of the market.

Vision sensors are the systems which consist of a display, interface, video camera, and the computer processor to automate industrial processes. These sensors use images captured by a camera to determine the presence, orientation, and accuracy of parts. These sensors differ from image inspection “systems” in that the camera, light, and controller are contained in a single unit, which makes the unit’s construction and operation simple. There are differences between these sensors and other general-purpose sensors.

Based on the application, the code reading segment is commanded significant growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for visions sensors from the automotive industry. Code readers can be used to identify and track and trace products for production flow, logistics, and serialization.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market, due to the growing electronics industry along with robust growth in the manufacturing industry in emerging countries such as China and India across the region.

Some of the key players in the Vision Sensor market include Sick AG, Cognex Corporation, Sensopart GmhH, Balluff GmhH, Teledyne Technologies, Omron Microscan Systems, Basler AG, Keyence Corporation, Aquifi, Baumer Holding AG, Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmhH Co. Kg, Ximea GmhH, Ifm Electronic GmhH, Sualab, Wenglor Sensoric AG, Leuze Electronic GmhH + Co Kg, Datalogic SPA, Qualitas Technologies, Hans Turck GmhH & Co. Kg and Isra Vision.

Sensor Types Covered:

– 3D Vision Sensors

– Less Than 3D Vision Sensors

– Smart Vision Sensor

– Counting Sensors

– Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Sensor

– Measuring Sensors

– Detecting Sensors

– Digital Black & White

– Other Sensor Types

Channels Covered:

– Distributor

– Direct Sales

End Users Covered:

– Electronics & Semiconductor

– Automotive

– Food & Packaging

– Retail and Consumer Goods

– Pharmaceuticals

– Aerospace

– Healthcare

– Cosmetics

– Other End Users

