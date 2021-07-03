Warehouse Robotics Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2017-2023 and Focusing on Top Key Players – ABB , Fanuc , Kuka , Yaskawa Electric , Amazon Robotics

Warehouse management is critical to any logistics system and is an essential part of the supply chain management. Cost and saving on time are desired in the current supply chain; thus companies focus on strategies to enhance the warehouse robotics market share. Robotics is a technology that designs, constructs, develops, and operates robots and its automation. Robots are intelligent devices that contain sensors, manipulators, control systems, power supply, and software to perform a task with increased efficiency.

Integration of warehouse and robotics technology has helped ensure that there is accuracy and automation while increasing the warehouse storage space and operation efficiency. For instance, an autonomous mobile robot can adapt to the changing surrounding and its application is expected to increase the efficiency in delivering merchandise from the shelf to the workstation and maximize the use of the storage area.

Major Key Players of the Warehouse Robotics Market are:

ABB , Fanuc , Kuka , Yaskawa Electric , Amazon Robotics (Amazon.com, Inc.), Yamaha Robotics., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Locus robotics, Omron Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Siemens AG. Amazon Robotics, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.,

Increased demand for automation, saving time, and reduction in cost due to prevailing competition in e-commerce, rise in the number of stock keeping units, and advancements in technology will drive the warehouse robotics market growth. Companies are willing to make investments on new technologies to exceed customer service expectations, promote efficiency, improve consistency, reduce operating costs, and decrease human error. Hence, warehouse robotics technology has gained quite a bit of popularity. Initial higher costs related to training & deployment, lack of awareness, threat of job displacement, and difficulty in interacting with robots for some end users will hamper the growth of the warehouse robotics market. The opportunities offered by the global warehouse robotics market are adoption of warehouse robotics by small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), penetration in Asia-Pacific & LAMEA, growth in E-commerce, and alternatives to human capital due to rise in labor costs.

Major Types of Warehouse Robotics covered are:

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Parallel Robots

Mobile Robots

Cartesian Robots

Stationery Articulated Robots

Major Applications of Warehouse Robotics covered are:

E-commerce

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Electronics & Electrical

Metal & Machinery

Pharmaceuticals

Others.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Warehouse Robotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Warehouse Robotics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Warehouse Robotics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Warehouse Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Warehouse Robotics Market Size

2.2 Warehouse Robotics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Warehouse Robotics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Warehouse Robotics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Warehouse Robotics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Warehouse Robotics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Warehouse Robotics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Revenue by Product

4.3 Warehouse Robotics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Warehouse Robotics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

