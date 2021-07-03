Waste to Energy Market Prospects Outlook 2017-2023 and Top Key Players – Waste Management , Suez Environment , C&G Environmental Protection Holdings

Waste to energy market was valued at $32,567 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $54,179 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023. Waste-to-energy also abbreviated as WtE or energy-from-waste EfW is a process of energy recovery and the technique of generating energy in the form of heat or electricity from the primary treatment of waste. Most of the WtE processes produce heat or electricity directly through thermal combustion, or generate a combustible fuel commodity including methanol, methane, synthetic fuels, or ethanol.

The market has witnessed significant growth opportunities globally, owing to increase in the demand for incineration processes and rise in public WtE expenditure. Moreover, increase in inclination of consumers toward efficient and easy WtE conversion techniques, such as incineration, further boosts the growth for this segment. The gasification segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. However, rise in concerns related to the environmental hazards associated with the incineration process is expected to affect the overall market growth in the developed and the developing countries. However, investments in R&D activities to ensure reliability in terms of environmental effects are expected to provide opportunities for growth in the future.

The global WtE market is segmented based on technology and geography. On the basis of technology, it is bifurcated into thermal and biological. The thermal segment is further categorized into incineration, pyrolysis, and gasification. The incineration segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Key Players of the Waste to Energy Market are:

Waste Management , Suez Environment , C&G Environmental Protection Holdings , Constructions industrielles (CNIM) , China Everbright International , Covanta Energy Corporation , Foster Wheeler A.G. , Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC , Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. , Veolia Environment.

By Technology:

Thermal

Incineration

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Biological

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Waste to Energy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Waste to Energy market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Waste to Energy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Waste to Energy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Waste to Energy industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

