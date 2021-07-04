AI for Cybersecurity Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2024 | Symantec, High-Tech Bridge, FireEye, Cynet, Sophos, Check Point, Zensed, IBM, Disrupt6, JASK, Vectra, Harvest.ai, Status Today, Fortinet

Global AI for Cybersecurity Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Artificial intelligence is the new golden ring for cybersecurity developers, thanks to its potential to not just automate functions at scale but also to make contextual decisions based on what it learns over time. This can have big implications for security personnel—all too often, companies simply don’t have the resources to search through the haystack of anomalies for the proverbial malicious needle.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of AI for Cybersecurity market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Symantec, High-Tech Bridge, FireEye, Cynet, Sophos, Check Point, Zensed, IBM, Disrupt6, JASK, Vectra, Harvest.ai, Status Today, Fortinet, Securonix, Cylance, Sovereign Intelligence

This study considers the AI for Cybersecurity value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Critical Infrastructure Security

Application Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

Internet of Things (IoT) Security

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SME

Military

Government

Hospital

Individual

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global AI for Cybersecurity market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of AI for Cybersecurity market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AI for Cybersecurity players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AI for Cybersecurity with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of AI for Cybersecurity submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global AI for Cybersecurity Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global AI for Cybersecurity by Players

4 AI for Cybersecurity by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global AI for Cybersecurity Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Symantec

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 AI for Cybersecurity Product Offered

11.1.3 Symantec AI for Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Symantec News

11.2 High-Tech Bridge

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 AI for Cybersecurity Product Offered

11.2.3 High-Tech Bridge AI for Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 High-Tech Bridge News

11.3 FireEye

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 AI for Cybersecurity Product Offered

11.3.3 FireEye AI for Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 FireEye News

11.4 Cynet

