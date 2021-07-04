Air Traffic Control Equipment Market is predicted to observe significant growth over 2018 – 2023

According to Azoth Analytics research report ”Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market: Analysis By Product (Communication, Surveillance, Navigation), By Application (Commercial, Private, Military), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2018 – 2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain India, Japan, China)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.73% during 2018 – 2023.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market. The report analyses the air traffic control equipment market by application or end-user industry (Commercial, Private, Military) By Product (Communication, Surveillance, Navigation), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain India, Japan, China).

Growing air passenger and freight traffic are the key factors paving the way for rise in aircraft activities and construction of new airports which in turn has been propelling worldwide rise in the demand for air traffic control equipments. Additionally, air traffic control equipment market is driven by escalating renovation of the existing aircraft in order to develop an array of features such as low visibility in adverse climatic conditions. Over the past few years, air travel has been witnessing consistent and an upward trend. A steady growth in per capita GDP, rampant globalization, and rising prevalence of e-commerce allows more accessibility and availability of worldwide air travel. With the developments in global economy over the past few years, commercial travel is expected to grow steadily and propel the use of air traffic control equipment in the commercial applications.

The report titled “Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market: Analysis By Product (Communication, Surveillance, Navigation), By Application (Commercial, Private, Military), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2018 – 2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain India, Japan, China)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global air traffic control equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry dynamics for various companies across the globe.

