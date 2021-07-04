ASEAN car GPS Navigation Systems Market 2025 Business Development Technology and Growth Analysis – Alpine Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, TomTom International BV, Panasonic, Mitsubishi

The car GPS navigation systems are the navigation systems used in cars. These systems are provided in-dash by major luxury car manufacturers and aftermarket products are also available. These are used as positioning systems thereby helping in vehicle tracking and positioning. The major industry using these technologies is transportation and logistics as these industries have fleets of vehicles. The ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market size was valued at $12,936 thousand in 2017, and is projected to reach at $29,599 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025.

The passenger segment dominated the overall ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market share in 2017, and is expected to continue this trend in the near future, owing to increase in number of car sales in the South Asian countries. However, the commercial vehicle type segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increase in production of commercial cars in the South Asian countries. Moreover, addition of enhanced features such as smart parking assistance, traffic updates is expected to fuel the demand for car GPS navigation system market in commercial vehicles.

Major Key Players of the ASEAN car GPS Navigation Systems Market are:

Alpine Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, TomTom International BV, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation., JVC KENWOOD Corporation, Robert Bosch, Garmin Ltd., Sony Corporation, Denso Corporation, and Continental AG.

BY COMPONENT TYPE

– Hardware

– Software

BY VEHICLE TYPE

– Passenger

– Commercial

BY END USER

– OEMs

– Aftermarket

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global ASEAN car GPS Navigation Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the ASEAN car GPS Navigation Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global ASEAN car GPS Navigation Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the ASEAN car GPS Navigation Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 ASEAN car GPS Navigation Systems Market Size

2.2 ASEAN car GPS Navigation Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 ASEAN car GPS Navigation Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 ASEAN car GPS Navigation Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players ASEAN car GPS Navigation Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into ASEAN car GPS Navigation Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global ASEAN car GPS Navigation Systems Sales by Product

4.2 Global ASEAN car GPS Navigation Systems Revenue by Product

4.3 ASEAN car GPS Navigation Systems Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global ASEAN car GPS Navigation Systems Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, ASEAN car GPS Navigation Systems industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

